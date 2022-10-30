THE closing date for Abergavenny Post Office has been announced.

The branch in St Johns Square will close its doors at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 24.

But people in Abergavenny will still have access to post office services, which will be offered at the town’s branch of Ryman in nearby Cibi Walk from 1pm on Friday, November, 25.

The Post Office has said it is moving as the lease at the St Johns Square premises is expiring.

The counters at Ryman will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am until 4pm on Sundays – 11 hours longer than the current branch.

All employees from the current Post Office location have been offered jobs at the Ryman store.

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are pleased that we have a new permanent location for Abergavenny Post Office to move to.

“This will safeguard Post Office services in the town centre.

“Rymans is working hard to adapt their Abergavenny store to ensure that it is a suitable location for this important Post Office.”