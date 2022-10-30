GARDENING is a great way to relax and enjoy some ‘me’ time, and if you’re looking to transform your garden, create a green space indoors or even just pick up a new hobby, YouGarden has all the tips and tricks you need.

House plants are a great addition to any house. They add colour and style and liven up the smallest of rooms.

However, keeping your house plants alive can be tricky. Here, we have the top tips for keeping your beloved plants growing.

How to position house plants?





Houseplants prefer a well-lit, draught-free spot with an even temperature and good humidity.

Succulents (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Most windowsills provide the ideal location if they are not directly over a radiator or other heat source and are not subject to direct sun for more than a few hours a day.

Some indoor plants such as ferns will prefer a more shaded position, while cacti, succulents, and carnivorous plants like a bright windowsill.

How much should you water house plants?





Plants need a lot more watering in spring and summer than they do in winter months.

Aim to keep the compost moist but wait until it has almost dried out before watering again.

While some plants have specific needs, in general, water from above without wetting the leaves.

You can put pots in saucers to allow excess water to drain away, it's important not to let plants sit in water.

You can shop YouGarden’s huge range of indoor plants on the website here.