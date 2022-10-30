AIR fryers have risen in popularity in recent months with Ninja being one of the most sought-after brands as people rush to replace their ovens given the rise in energy bills.

TikTok users regularly take to the video-sharing platform to let others know about their air fryer recipes.

Whether you’re already an air fryer owner or you’re looking for food inspiration before buying one, we’ve rounded up some recipes from TikTok for you to try.

5 TikTok air fryer recipes to try in 2022

Honey and mustard gammon joint

TikTok user: @ashleas_kitchen

Ingredients you’ll need:

1 tbsp English mustard

1 tbsp light brown soft sugar

Unsmoked gammon joint

70g clear honey

This TikTok user chooses the air fry option on a Ninja air fryer and sets the temperature to 180C for 20 minutes.

When it’s done, @thewirelady turns the gammon joint over before cooking it the same as before.

To speed things up, you can be preparing the next part of the recipe as the gammon cooks.

Add the light brown soft sugar into a bowl with the English mustard and honey.

Then, stir the three ingredients together to remove the lumps.

When the air fryer is showing that there are five minutes remaining for the gammon joint to cook, take the bowl and pour the mix over the gammon so it is covered.

Let the gammon cook for the final five minutes.

Take it out of the air fryer and slice.

Cheese-stuffed onion rings

TikTok user: @thisisplanetfood

Ingredients you’ll need:

Onions

Pieces of mozzarella

Plain flour

Beaten eggs

Seasoned breadcrumbs

A TikTok user has shared an easy recipe for homemade cheesy onion rings and we’re on board with it.

Start by cutting your onions into thick rings.

Lie a large ring of onion on a surface and put a smaller onion ring inside it then put enough mozzarella between the two onion rings to fill the gap.

Dip both sides of the onion and mozzarella combination into the plain flour, then do the same into the bowl of eggs.

Pop it into the bowl of seasoned breadcrumbs so both sides are covered.

Repeat the dip into the egg and breadcrumbs one more time.

Repeat this process for each onion ring that you’re cooking.

@thisisplanetfood then places three of the onion rings into the air fryer and cooks them for five minutes with the temperature set at 190C.

4 ingredient Mozzarella sticks

TikTok user: @yashodhas_eats

Ingredients you’ll need:

Doritos (any flavour)

Sticks of mozzarella

1 egg

Flour

Pour your Doritos into a bag that can be sealed. You’ll need to close the bag and crush the Doritos with a rolling pin.

Then whisk the egg in a bowl and put the flour onto a plate.

Dip all sides of each mozzarella stick into the flour and then cover it in the egg.

Put it in the flour again followed by the egg again and then roll it in the Dorito crumbs.

Repeat these steps with each of the mozzarella sticks.

Air fry the mozzarella sticks for 5-8 minutes until they are melted.

Air Fry Crunchy Nut Cornflake Chicken Tenders

TikTok user: @imtheonewhocooks

Ingredients you’ll need:

Crunchy Nut Cornflakes

Plain flour

Salt

White pepper

2 eggs

Splash of milk

Mini chicken fillets

Mayonnaise

Smooth peanut butter

Soy sauce

Hot honey

BBQ sauce

Crush the Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in a sealed bag with a rolling pin. Add the crumbs to a container or bowl.

Take the plain flour and mix in the salt and white pepper to season it.

Then add the eggs and milk to another container or bowl.

You will have three containers at the end: Cornflake crumbs, egg wash and flour.

Put each chicken fillet into the bowl of flour, then put it into the egg wash and then into the crumbs.

Repeat this with each chicken fillet.

When they’re done, put them into the air fryer but leave some space between them.

Cook in the air fryer at 190C for 12 minutes. They will need to be turned halfway through the cooking time.

If you’d like to make a sauce for dunking, here’s how you can.

Combine mayonnaise, smooth peanut butter, soy sauce, hot honey and BBQ sauce in a bowl and stir to mix all together.

Add a sprinkle of salt to the tenders when they’re on your plate if you wish.

Now for a sweet treat.

Chocolate molten lava cake

TikTok user: @thehoneycombers

Ingredients you’ll need:

4 eggs

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla essence

6 tbsp wheat flour

Caster sugar

4 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp butter

4 tbsp sugar

½ tbsp baking powder

1 bar of milk chocolate

First, mix the eggs, salt and vanilla essence together. Then, in the same bowl, add the wheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and sugar and mix it all together until it thickens.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a pan. Once melted, add to the other mixture and stir.

Put the combined mixture into ramekins then into the air fryer and set it to 160C for about 8-10 minutes.

