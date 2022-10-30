FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house fire in Monmouthshire early on Sunday morning.

Crews attended the fire at a home on Wesley Way in Devauden at around 5.20am.

Neighbours reported smelling smoke at around 5am, and within 20 minutes the house was ablaze.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene until after 11am, with police closing the adjoining B4293 through Devauden between 6.40am and around 9.30am.

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in Devauden. (Image: Newsquest)

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, and neighbours reported that everyone got out and nobody was hurt.

One neighbour said: “I was already up in the kitchen and could smell smoke.”

They said that, after checking the back and front of the house, they called the fire service, who arrived within 20 to 25 minutes.

“By the time they got here, there were flames coming out the roof. That’s how quick it was.

“Because the roofs are stepped, the attics aren’t joined, so they reckon that’s why it didn’t spread to the other houses.

“Nobody was hurt. The emergency services, and local residents too – everyone was hands on and helping each other out.”

A house in Devauden has burnt down after a fire early on Sunday morning. (Image: Newsquest)

Another neighbour said: “It sounded like fireworks going off. But when we went outside we saw it was the windows going.

“We were probably up about 5.30am, but it was probably about 5am it started.”

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.21am.

“Four fire engines and a hydraulic platform attended.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.

“A stop message came through at 11.10am.”