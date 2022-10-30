A DISPERSAL order will be in place in Chepstow this evening after repeated reports of anti-social driving.

The order will be in place in the area around Newhouse Industrial Estate in the town from 5pm through to 6am on Monday, October 31.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

A dispersal order will be in place covering Newhouse Industrial Estate in Chepstow. (Image: Google)

This comes a week after Gwent Police’s roads policing and specialist operations unit teamed up with neighbourhood policing teams around Newport and Monmouthshire in order to tackle anti-social driving.

Officers took part in Operation Drift, conducting speed checks in Undy, Rogiet, Caldicot, on the Wye Valley link road, Chepstow, and on the M48, M4 and the A4810 between Spytty and Magor, on Sunday, October 23.

A total of 21 traffic offence reports (TORs) were issued – for speeding, insecure loads, vehicles likely to cause injury, defective tyres, and illegal number plates.

Three vehicle prohibitions were issued for insecure load, ply cords exposed and the vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Two drivers were summoned to court for driving without due care, two people were arrested for drug driving, a total of four vehicles were seized for anti-social driving, while one vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

A further 40 TORs were issued on Wednesday, October 19 for speeding on the A4810.

PC Sean Fletcher said: “We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of road users and pedestrians. That role includes driving carefully and responsibly.

“Those who choose to break the law on our roads not only put themselves at risk but others too.

“We’re committed to increasing the safety of all road users in Gwent and Operation Drift is one of the ways we tackle these motoring offences.

“I hope the results from this operation send a clear message that driving irresponsibly is unacceptable and you will be dealt with robustly.”