A NEWPORT church has donated hundreds of food bags to care homes and food banks in the city as part of a national day of giving back to the community.

The Philippines-based Iglesia Ni Cristo, which translates to Church of Christ, gathered around 500 food bags – including canned goods, cereal and bottled water.

The project – ‘Care for humanity’ – focuses on supporting and giving back to the local community, and took place simultaneously across four locations across the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Iglesia Ni Cristo donate food bags to the Newport community. (Image: Newsquest)

Iglesia Ni Cristo is based at Newport’s Grade I-listed Burleigh Hall in Llanthewy Road – formerly a Baptist Church built in 1912.

In 1996, the church was closed and was then used as the Burleigh performing arts academy.

But following a £1.6 million restoration work, the building returned to its use as a place of worship in 2012 as Iglesia Ni Cristo moved into the site.

Resident minister, Brother Alex, said: “The project is called ‘Care for humanity’.

“Last year, we did it in Birmingham. Today, Newport is one of the four venues in the UK where we will conduct the ‘Care for humanity’ – along with Stratford, Belfast, and Manchester.

“We believe in what the Bible teaches. It’s a commandment you should reach out to your fellow man.

“At the moment, we are in a time of crisis, so this is a way that we can help, and spiritually, we like to give back to the community.

“We’ve donated food bags to nursing homes – including Mayfields, several food banks – Eden’s Gate and Newport Food Bank, and we’ve also had Cwmbran firefighters and the police come too.

“It’s about reaching out to all. It’s just something to give back for our appreciation.

“And of course, all the residents nearby have been welcome to come along.”