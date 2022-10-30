FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at a recycling plant near Gelligaer on Saturday.

Several crews were called to the recycling plant shortly after 8.20am on October 29, and remained at the site for most of the day.

“We were called at 8.23am on Saturday, October 29,” a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“There were six fire engines, two water bowsers, and a hydraulic platform in attendance.”

The incident was “resolved” just after 5pm.

Earlier in the day, the fire service confirmed that crews from Aberbargoed, Treharris, Pontypridd, Abercynon and Caerphilly were in attendance.

More than 30 firefighters and five officers attended the fire, a fire service spokesperson said.

Nearby residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed.