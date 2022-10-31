THE University of South Wales is helping people reach their full potential with a range of professional short courses and formal qualifications.

This year’s co-headline sponsor of the South Wales Argus Business Awards, which take place on November 24, have plenty to offer those keen to learn.

Their strength is the range of expertise available, from project management, leadership and management, coaching and mentoring to digital transformation and more.

Open access courses, delivered virtually in real-time, cover a range of qualifications such as ILM (Institute of Leadership and Management), PRINCE2 project management certificates and Digital Transformation programmes.

These courses are designed for leaders and managers at senior level or on the ladder to further their leadership skills.

The university also works with organisations to create bespoke programmes that include consultancy, training courses and digital learning solutions.

These programmes feature clear linkage to organisation values, a complete end-to-end programme, an optimum learning environment, responsible challenge and lively, engaging and experiential interventions.

The University of South Wales Intensive Learning Academy (ILA), developed in partnership with health boards and part-funded by the Welsh Government, aims to bring together a community of digitally-focused and aspiring leaders from across health and social care and the third sector.

Organisations can access all the professional development courses which are 75% funded through the Welsh Government until March 2023, and then 50% funded from April 2023 to 2024.

The ILA also links a new MSc course in leading digital transformation, which will welcome its first cohort of students in March 2023.

For more details on the University of South Wales’s professional development courses, visit southwales.ac.uk/business-services/professional-development/