A MAN who hurled racial abuse at a Gwent Police officer has appeared in court.

Kyle Anthony Rhodes committed the offence at Ystrad Mynach Police Station on November 29 last year.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The victim was a male police constable, court records show.

Magistrates found the offence committed by Rhodes, 23, was racially aggravated.

The defendant, whose address was given to the court as Navigation Road, Risca, was fined £100 for the offence.

He must also pay compensation of £100, court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.