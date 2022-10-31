POLICE in Gwent launched a crackdown on "boy racers" in a town centre on Sunday.
Officers from the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team said the drivers had been "using Blaenavon as their race track".
"One of the drivers had only passed his test two weeks ago," the police said. "They have all been reported to court."
The officers added that the crackdown had been part of the force's wider work on Operation Bang - which targets anti-social behaviour around Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night - and to tackle the so-called 'fatal five' driving offences.
The term 'fatal five' refers to the five main causes of deaths and serious injuries on the roads.
They are:
- Inappropriate or excessive speed;
- Not wearing a seat belt;
- Driver distractions, such as using mobile phones;
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs;
- Careless and inconsiderate driving.
