WE HAVE teamed up with Cambrian Fuel Card Services to offer one lucky reader a £50 high street voucher for the best carved pumpkin.

And we have been inundated with entries from across the region.

After putting it to the vote among the South Wales Argus reporting team, the winner was chosen as a scary creation by nine-year-old Jay, from Cwmbran, which was sent in by his mum Aliema Woodland.

Here is just a selection of the other entries:

Rachel Sefton, Newport, said: "This was for my little grandson who loves Paw Patrol and has been poorly in hospital. He loved it that much it's in his bedroom."

Devon Perkins, of Newport, sent in this picture of Mickey Mouse and a scary carved pumpkin.

Lynette Brown's cat pumpkin. Lynette is from Cwmbran.

Jade Rowlands, of Aberbargoed, carved a Chucky pumpkin.

Tina Scarpato, of Newport, scary but lovable creation.

Hannah Green, Newport, made a graveyard pumpkin.

Stacey Brooks, Newport, said: "My son, Josh, carved these himself."

Chloe Ash, Newport, said: "Trick or treat!"

Sarah Biggs, of Rogerstone, created The Mind Flayer from Stranger Things.

Becky Chivers, Newport, sent in a picture of her pumpkin featuring Michael Myers from Halloween.

Becky Chivers, Newport, sent in a picture of her pumpkin featuring Victor from The Corpse Bride.

Emma Barne, Newport, said: "Each one represents one of our family members."

Victoria Maunder, Pontnewydd, said: "We are the trick, you are the treat."

Bethany Thomas, New Inn, sent in an ET pumpkin.

Oliver Rogers, of Cwmbran, sent in a Freddie Kruger pumpkin.

Kelly Collier, of Abertillery, made an owl pumpkin.

Anna Dylag-Liszka, of Newport, said: "My son still has great memories made during celebrations of the Queen's Jubilee this year. He was so sad to find out later she passed away that, as a tribute his first though was to carve a pumpkin to commemorate the Queen. He was a really big fan of Her Majesty."

Lynette Brown, of Cwmbran, made a scream pumpkin.

Lynette Brown, of Cwmbran, said these were cute but scary.

Karen Beacham and Kiera Lowman, of Blaenavon, said: "Can you guess who these are?"

