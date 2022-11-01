A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TYLER DOLLOWAY, 19, of Dan Y Gaer Road, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN ANTHONY LUKE THOMAS, 35, of Hanbury Road, Bargoed, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on West Street on June 1, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SHANNON WEIGOLD, 18, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was fined £60 after she admitted that she failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court.

KATHERINE ELIZABETH JONES, 50, of Walnut Drive, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALLAN JOSEPH PARRY, 72, of Jordan Way, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without due care and attention on Hereford Road, Abergavenny, on March 4.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN MARK COUNSELL, 31, of Curie Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JAY HAWKERTY, 34, of Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED WASEEM, 32, of Hereford Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.