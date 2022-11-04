A COMMUNITY has said goodbye to a beloved Post Office worker, who is retiring.

Liz Howells has worked at Cwmcarn Post Office for 34 years, and in that time has been a popular, ever-present part of the village.

Tuesday marked the end of an era at the branch, which will also close down temporarily until a replacement for Mrs Howells can be found.

"I'm very sad - I've enjoyed it but it's time to go," she told the Argus. "It's been lovely, because people have been so nice. Everybody has been amazing."

Mrs Howells said she had seen "quite a lot of changes" in her 34 years at the post office, with much of the work these days done on computers.

"We still had pension books when I came in," she said.

To the Cwmcarn community, she added: "Thank you all very much for using the post office and keeping it going.

"The people around here have been great."

Mrs Howells said she didn't have any plans for retirement but was "just going to take things as they come".

Cwmcarn Post Office worker Liz Howells, pictured here with former councillor Ken James, is retiring. (Image: Rebecca Reed)

Rebecca Reed, who works at St Vincent Community Support next door, said Mrs Howells was "going to be so missed".

"She's lovely, she would do anything for anybody," she added. "It's a shame for the post office to go, but we understand she needs to retire.

"We just want to thank her - we're going to miss her."

The Post Office organisation announced the temporary closure of its Cwmcarn branch earlier in the month. It is currently seeking retailers interested in taking over the site and keeping services running.

"I would like to assure you that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community," said Post Office network provision lead, Katimay John.

"Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service.

"This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers."

While Cwmcarn Post Office remains closed, the nearest branches to the village are in Abercarn or Newbridge.