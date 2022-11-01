A PAEDOPHILE was caught with anime style cartoons of young children being raped following a police raid.

Connor Jugessur, 22, had looked for child sex abuse images on two laptops and a mobile phone.

The search warrants were executed in Rudry and Caerphilly where he was dividing his time living with his grandmother and mother in February 2021.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was arrested and taken to Ystrad Mynach custody unit and interviewed.

“He provided a no comment interview and was released under investigation whilst the devices were sent for analysis.

“The defendant later made a prepared statement in which he basically admitted the offences.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done and this situation won’t happen again – I’m not attracted to children and any downloads were as a result of curiosity.’”

Mrs Yeo added: “There were cartoon style anime images depicting children as young as five being raped by an adult.”

Police also found an image of a man having sex with a dog.

Jugessur, of Diamond Close, Energlyn, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possession of indecent photographs of a child.

There were two category A images, the most serious kind, eight category B and 22 category C images

He also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Jugessur has previous convictions from eight years ago for sexual assault of a child under 13 and making/possessing indecent images of children.

James Evans, representing the defendant, said his client suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and asked the court to give him credit for his early guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique sentenced Jugessur to a three-year community order.

He must complete the Horizon sex offender treatment programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for five years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Jugessur must pay £420 towards the prosecution costs as well as a £60 victim surcharge.