A NEWPORT man who battled against the odds to win his dream job with the RAF has been named one of the most inspirational young people in the UK.

Alex Anderson, who overcame the obstacles in his way as a result of his Asperger’s Syndrome, was presented with the Prince's Trust Young Achiever Award by actor Idris Elba at a televised ceremony last week.

Watch the amazing moment when Idris Elba delivers a very special message from HM The King to our @PrideofBritain winner Alex. Tune into the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, tonight on @ITV at 8pm to hear Alex's inspirational story. Thanks @IdrisElba for making Alex's night! pic.twitter.com/e0UcofwLU9 — The Prince’s Trust (@PrincesTrust) October 27, 2022

The 23-year-old - who was awarded a British Empire Medal earlier this year for his work volunteering to help other people with the condition - was also hailed by King Charles, who called his journey "an inspirational story of triumph over adversity".

Alex and Idris Elba with his Pride of Britain award picture: Alex Anderson (Image: Alex Anderson)

Alex and Idris Elba with his Pride of Britain award. Picture: Alex Anderson

Mr Anderson said: “It a big shock. It’s been a whirlwind and I was very emotional on the day.

“I had a hug off Idris Elba and Mary Berry – I was starstruck and it was surprising how down to earth they were.

“The best bit was meeting Idris; I went round all the tables looking for his name, but it wasn’t there.

“The surprise was that he was coming out to present my award which I didn’t know.

Alex on stage receiving his award picture: Alex Anderson (Image: Alex Anderson)

Alex on stage receiving his award. Picture: Alex Anderson

“It was humbling to receive any sort of message from King Charles.

“I went through four schools, I had difficulty making friends, it took me a long time to build the social ability to interact with friends and I was told I was going to be in the youth offenders institute when I was 15.

“My catchphrase is never let a label define you.”

Mr Anderson was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at nine years old, and struggled with behavioural problems for a number of years.

Phillip Schofield, Alex Anderson, Holly Willoughby and Alex's Mum, Karen Anderson picture: Alex Anderson (Image: Alex Anderson)

Phillip Schofield, Alex Anderson, Holly Willoughby and Alex's Mum, Karen Anderson. Picture: Alex Anderson

“Initially I was put in a school with young people with behavioural problems – it wasn’t the right environment for me, my behaviour and swearing got worse”, said Mr Anderson

“I then went to Duffryn High School and flourished there - I had the right support, they gave me a tree and I’d kick or swear at it. Previously in my other schools they’d lock me in a room or restrain me but with asperges you need an invisible bubble of space.

“I was knocked down for the RAF because I had the label of Asperger’s – it was a massive knock back for me, I was in the cadets, won Pride of Gwent and best cadet in the UK so the natural progression was the RAF.

In his RAF uniform picture: Alex Anderson (Image: Alex Anderson)

In his RAF uniform picture: Alex Anderson

“In 2019 the RAF changed the process to case by case, and I managed to get through.

“It’s a condition not a disability – it shouldn’t stop you doing anything, and I want to give other parents and young people hope.

“My mum had to fight hard for me – have a lot of admiration for what she did, the reason who I am today is because of her.”

Now Mr Anderson does talks with young people from the cadets and coaches people through their RAF applications and expressed that he feels like it is duty to support them.