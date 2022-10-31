THE UK's Foreign Office has issued a travel warning to Brits heading to Spain amid protests in the country's major cities.

The government has alerted UK holidaymakers following cost-of-living protests in Madrid and pro-independence marches in Barcelona.

Thousand of Spanish citizens have taken to the streets in the Spanish capital in recent days as they call for their wages and pensions to increase in line with inflation.

Organised protests took place in Madrid, Malaga and Valencia last Saturday.

Meanwhile, pro-independence protesters in the Catalonian capital recently blocked the city's airport and major roads following the Catalan National Day or La Diada.

UK travel advice to Spain updated amid protests

A Foreign Office statement read: "Demonstrations, political gatherings, or marches may take place in Spain with little or no warning, particularly in cities.

"You should follow the advice of police and local authorities.

"While the vast majority of demonstrations are peaceful, there is a risk of isolated incidents of unrest or violence.

"If you’re in and around areas where demonstrations are taking place, remain vigilant and move away quickly if there are signs of disorder."

Spain travel rules and entry requirements for UK holidaymakers

Spain rescinded all of its COVID-19 travel restrictions for travellers to Spain from October 21.

This means that travellers are no longer required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

They are also no longer required to show proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months and do not need to complete a health control form prior to travel.

For further travel advice and guidance to Spain, visit the Foreign Office website.