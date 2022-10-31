ROYAL Mail workers have called off planned strikes due to take place in the next few weeks following a challenge from the mail service.

A series of strikes by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has taken place in recent months following a dispute over pay and conditions.

More action had been planned for November but has been withdrawn after a letter from the Royal Mail's legal team was received.

The union has withdrawn the industrial action notices over the next two weeks including on November 2, 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10 following the letter.

We want an agreement and Royal Mail Group now have 10 days of talks to prove they do too - or we will call further action.

Ten days of planned talks will resume between Royal Mail and CWU at Acas today, Monday, October 31 in another bid to reach a resolution.

When is the next Royal Mail strike?





The strikes will resume on Saturday, November 12, the union has said.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “We recognise the deep frustration felt by many members over this decision.

“But the fact remains that the current direction of Royal Mail doesn’t benefit the company, the community or the country.

“We still need to secure a decent future of this industry, and no attempts to attack our union and our members will change our determination in fighting for that.

“The current focus of the coming days will be negotiations that can hopefully achieve a sensible deal to end this dispute.

“In the meantime, I appeal to our members to stand by their union – stay strong and don’t be provoked.”

CWU acting deputy general secretary Andy Furey said: “We entirely understand the anger felt by many over the decision but we believe it is a necessary move to protect our dispute.

“Our members have been facing down serious harassment from the highest levels of Royal Mail as they defend their industry and those communities they serve.

“They will not be forced into submission so easily, and we will be reminding the company of their determination at Acas in the coming days.”

The withdrawal comes amid concern over the disruption to postal services during the upcoming peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.

For the latest updates on strike dates, visit the Royal Mail website.

“We will continue to do all we can to keep business, companies and the country connected.”