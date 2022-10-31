Instagram users are reporting issues with the app as concerns grow that the app is down.

It comes as users of the popular social media app have shared that their accounts have been disabled or suspended.

One user took to Twitter to say: "Instagram seems to be crashing or my accounts have been disabled"

Attaching a screenshot showing that she has been suspended for the next 30 days.

my Instagram account was just suspended for no reason



not even a notification they took my account down :(



i have like everyone years of photos on there i literally cant get back



I want a reason!!!!!!!!#Instagram #instagramsuspension — ➳𝚂𝚒𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚜𝚘𝚗➳ (@Similarsimib) October 31, 2022

Whilst another Instagram user also shared their experience with the seemingly crashing app.

Writing: "my Instagram account was just suspended for no reason, not even a notification they took my account down :(

"I have like everyone years of photos on there I literally can't get back I want a reason!!!!!!!!"

The reports come according to Downdecetor that currently shows over 1,200 reports of the app being down.

At the time of writing, Instagram has not confirmed there is any outage with the app.

How to contact Instagram as app crashes and suspends accounts

If your account has been suspended during the cash and you are worried about your profile, you can contact Instagram.

To do that, you can contact their Help Center via the link here.