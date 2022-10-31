POLICE say "no issues" were reported in a Gwent industrial estate during a recent clampdown on anti-social driving.

A dispersal order was in force on the weekend following what Gwent Police called "repeated anti-social use of vehicles" at Newhouse Industrial Estate, in Chepstow.

Matters had come to a head on Saturday, when a spokesperson for the force said "several vehicles were being driven anti-socially" at the site.

"Officers attended the location, seized a vehicle, and the driver was reported for driving without due care and attention," the spokesperson added.

"Due to this, a dispersal order was authorised for 24 hours for that location."

Gwent Police carried out patrols at the industrial estate on Sunday, during the hours of the dispersal order, and "observed no issues and no calls were received".

It is also believed a recent operation targeting anti-social driving in Newport and southern Monmouthshire may have "acted as a deterrent", the spokesperson said.

Gwent Police’s roads policing and specialist operations unit led Operation Drift, conducting speed checks in Undy, Rogiet, Caldicot, on the Wye Valley link road, Chepstow, and on the M48, M4 and the A4810 between Spytty and Magor, on Sunday, October 23.

A total of 21 traffic offence reports (TORs) were issued – for speeding, insecure loads, vehicles likely to cause injury, defective tyres, and illegal number plates.

Three vehicle prohibitions were issued for insecure load, ply cords exposed and the vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Two drivers were summoned to court for driving without due care, two people were arrested for drug driving, a total of four vehicles were seized for anti-social driving, while one vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

A further 40 TORs were issued on Wednesday, October 19, for speeding on the A4810.

PC Sean Fletcher said: “I hope the results from this operation send a clear message that driving irresponsibly is unacceptable and you will be dealt with robustly.”

Meanwhile, officers in Torfaen reported stopping "boy racers" who had been "using Blaenavon as their race track" on Sunday.

"One of the drivers had only passed his test two weeks ago," the police said. "They have all been reported to court."