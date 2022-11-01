MOVE over World In Motion, step aside Carneval de Paris, there's a new World Cup song in town - and this one's from Newport.

Later this month, Wales' men will make their first appearance at the Fifa World Cup since 1958.

Excitement is understandably at fever pitch, and a Newport band are riding that wave already.

Tinty and the Bucket Hats are well known, especially by Newport County AFC fans, for their charity football songs.

Their latest is already proving popular, with the tune sitting pretty at the top of the UK rock chart on iTunes ahead of last weekend.

Member of the Newport-based band Andrew Davies said: "The single was released on Friday, October 28, to raise money for the anti-bullying charity Kidscape.

"On Friday it got to the top of the iTunes UK Rock charts, above Queen and Bruce Springsteen. It’s now about fifth or sixth still.

"Every penny is going to charity, we don’t get a stitch off this."

The song is called Waka Waka Cymru (Men of Harlech) – a nod to the recognisable Shakira song from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa - Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira.

"It’s been a mad weekend," Mr Davies said.

Asked whether he would be travelling to Qatar to watch Wales in their first World Cup outing since the 50s, against the USA on November 21, he said: “I wish.

“It’s just where it is and the time of year.

“My wife would kill me if I went this close to Christmas.”

Tinty and the Bucket Hats will, however, be playing at the Rodney Parade fan zone ahead of all the Wales fixtures during Qatar 2022.

Waka Waka Cymru (Men Of Harlech) is available on all the usual platforms – iTunes, Spotify, YouTube.