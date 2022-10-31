POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Barry teenager.
Seren, aged 17, was last seen nearly a week ago, on Wednesday, October 26.
She is from Barry and is described as being 5ft 3ins tall.
Seren has black hair and a nose piercing.
She also has links to the Cardiff city centre, Splott and Adamsdown areas.
To provide information to South Wales Police, visit orlo.uk/74Gs2 or call 101, quoting the reference number 2200383380.
