TRIBUTES have been paid to “true gentleman” and much-loved family man killed in a crash.

Cyclist Ian Jones, 61, died following a road traffic collision involving an e-bike on Friday night.

His family said: “He was a true gentleman and an inspiration to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“A devoted husband to Lynn, a loving father to six children, Aaron, Jacob, Joseph, Curtis, Danielle and Joshua.

“He was also a grandfather to 17 and a great grandfather.

“He so enjoyed and loved to have all his family around him.

“His family commented that their world will never be the same again, Ian was and always will be a true legend.“

Mr Jones died at the University of Hospital Wales, Cardiff, as a result of his injuries.

South Wales Police have launched an investigation following the crash.

The collision took place on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff, near the Aldi store, around 10pm on October 28.

Sergeant Darren Westall of the force’s roads policing unit said: “I would like to send my condolences to the family of Mr Jones at this very difficult time.

“An investigation is under way to try and establish the circumstances that led to this collision.”

Police appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the collision, or anyone who may have CCTV on their property or dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Wales Police online by following this link: https://orlo.uk/Fb6K1.

Quote reference 2200366247.

Mr Jones was from the Heath area of Cardiff.