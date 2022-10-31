A CANNABIS dealer was told by a judge he is more than likely going to be spending Christmas behind bars.
Gavin Emmett, 31, was warned of his probable fate after he admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.
The defendant, of High Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, entered his guilty plea during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Emmett’s case was adjourned to December 2 so that a pre-sentence report can be prepared.
He was advised not to raise his hopes when Judge Lucy Crowther said: “The likelihood is immediate custody.”
