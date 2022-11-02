A MAN was remanded in custody and told he is going to get a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to throttling a woman.
Alan Daniels, 39, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, admitted the offence of intentional strangulation.
His barrister Ben Waters asked for his client’s case to be adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
He said his client was in a coma for two months in 2019 after he’d attempted to take his own life and suffers from mental health problems.
Speaking of the offence, which happened on on October 1, Mr Waters added: “The defendant is mortified about his behaviour.”
Judge Lucy Crowther told Daniels: “The overwhelming likelihood is a custodial sentence.”
The defendant is due back at Cardiff Crown Court on December 2.
