DOWNPOURS are forecast in the coming hours as the Met Office put an extensive weather warning in place for the whole of Gwent.
The yellow weather warning has been put in place for the majority of the UK.
It will last from 8pm this evening until at least 8am tomorrow morning, according to the Met Office.
They warn of:
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer;
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely;
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning.
While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20-30 mm in two to three hours.
This could lead to some surface water impacts and delays to transport.
For more information on how to best prepare for possible flooding, visit the Met Office website at metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here