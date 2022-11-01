A MAN was remanded in custody after he admitted a number of assault charges and one count of threatening a person with a knife.
Rajesh Uthamaraj, 49, from Nantyglo, entered his guilty pleas to four counts of assault by beating during a short hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Uthamaraj has no previous convictions.
He is due back in court on December 2.
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Martha Smith-Higgins.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article