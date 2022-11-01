A MAN was remanded in custody after he admitted a number of assault charges and one count of threatening a person with a knife.

Rajesh Uthamaraj, 49, from Nantyglo, entered his guilty pleas to four counts of assault by beating during a short hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Uthamaraj has no previous convictions.

He is due back in court on December 2.

The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Martha Smith-Higgins.