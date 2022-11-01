A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for 25 years after a judge branded him as “odious” for sexually abusing two schoolgirls.

Gareth Workman, 60, from Newport, was found guilty after a trial of 13 offences – three counts of rape, eight of sexual activity with a child and two of assault by penetration.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, said: “The defendant used grooming behaviour and the use of threats.”

Gwent Police have refused to release a custody picture of Workman.

“He’s stolen so many years from me,” the first victim said in a statement she read at Newport Crown Court during his sentencing hearing.

“He ruined my childhood. Reliving these events (during the trial) brough back the trauma.

“These horrific crimes have been hanging over my head.”

The second victim said in her statement: “I used to believe it was normal and I deserved it.”

She described suffering flashbacks of his attacks on her.

Workman was found not guilty of two counts of rape and two of assault by penetration after the jury was unable to reach verdicts.

He had denied all the allegations against him during the two-week trial.

The offences took place when the victims were aged between 11 and 15.

He had no previous convictions.

Ruth Smith, representing Workman, who had worked in a funeral director business, said: “The defendant was a hard-working man throughout his life.

“There is a different side to the person from that shown to the complainants.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Workman he was an “odious man-child”.

He added: “You had a ruinous effect on your victims.

“The harm you have done is incalculable.”

The defendant was jailed for 20 years plus an extended licence period of five years.

He will serve two-thirds of the 20-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Workman will have to register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

After the defendant was taken down to the cells, Judge Williams commended the victims for their bravery.

He said: “The court was greatly moved by the evidence from them both at trial and today.

“Both of them displayed great courage.

“They are intelligent, honest and kind people.”