MCDONALD'S customers are being warned they face missing out on a popular freebie from today as the fast food giant announced a major change to its offers.
The warning comes from Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert aimed at McDonald’s customers who take advantage of the free coffee scheme.
Customers are used to the current scheme whereby customers gain a stamp for each coffee purchased and when they collect five stamps, they can claim a free coffee.
Changes to the scheme come into effect today (November 1) meaning customers will need to download the McDonald’s App and opt-in to My McDonald’s Rewards to take advantage of the popular offer.
If you already have the old style stamps they can be transferred to the app with each stamp being worth 300 reward points and they are valid for up to a year.
If you have an unredeemed free coffee stamp this will be added to your account and you will need to redeem before the end of the year.
MSE explains that to claim a free drink under the new system you will need to build up a minimum of 1,500 points. Every £1 spent equals 100 points meaning you will need to spend £15 to claim a free drink.
But unlike with the free drink stamps, the points you build up can be spent on any menu item.
McDonald’s points system for free food
What you can get for 1,500 points:
- A hot beverage
- Small fries
- Medium salad
- Mini McFlurry
- Hash brown
What you can get for 2,500 points:
- Bacon mayo chicken burger
- Vegetable deluxe burger
- Medium fries
- Cheesy bacon flatbread
- Double cheeseburger
What you can get for 4,500 points:
- Big Mac
- Double sausage and egg McMuffin
- Large crispy chicken salad
- Six chicken McNuggets
- McChicken sandwich
To sign up to the reward scheme you can download the McDonald’s App and opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Brynmawr: Brynmawr Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
