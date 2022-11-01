MCDONALD'S customers are being warned they face missing out on a popular freebie from today as the fast food giant announced a major change to its offers.

The warning comes from Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert aimed at McDonald’s customers who take advantage of the free coffee scheme.

Customers are used to the current scheme whereby customers gain a stamp for each coffee purchased and when they collect five stamps, they can claim a free coffee.

Changes to the scheme come into effect today (November 1) meaning customers will need to download the McDonald’s App and opt-in to My McDonald’s Rewards to take advantage of the popular offer.

If you already have the old style stamps they can be transferred to the app with each stamp being worth 300 reward points and they are valid for up to a year.

If you have an unredeemed free coffee stamp this will be added to your account and you will need to redeem before the end of the year.

MSE explains that to claim a free drink under the new system you will need to build up a minimum of 1,500 points. Every £1 spent equals 100 points meaning you will need to spend £15 to claim a free drink.

But unlike with the free drink stamps, the points you build up can be spent on any menu item.

McDonald’s points system for free food

What you can get for 1,500 points:

A hot beverage

Small fries

Medium salad

Mini McFlurry

Hash brown

What you can get for 2,500 points:

Bacon mayo chicken burger

Vegetable deluxe burger

Medium fries

Cheesy bacon flatbread

Double cheeseburger

What you can get for 4,500 points:

Big Mac

Double sausage and egg McMuffin

Large crispy chicken salad

Six chicken McNuggets

McChicken sandwich

To sign up to the reward scheme you can download the McDonald’s App and opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

