A FORMER pizza restaurant in central Newport is having a makeover ahead of opening as a new premises.

Ragtag Pizza, in Clarence Place, closed down for good in the summer, and in recent weeks the windows have been covered up while renovations take place.

The premises has been refitted and repainted, and this week a new sign has appeared over the door, revealing the new occupants will be a business named Mr Parmo.

A sneak peek through the window uncovers more neon lights inside, as well as a black and orange colour scheme.

No opening date has been announced yet, but the arrival of Mr Parmo will be a welcome addition to a part of the city well-known for its wide variety of takeaways.

It sits near the Golden Tandoori takeaway and next to the Clarence Fish Bar, which opened in 2021, and is also near two kebab shops - Best Kebabs and New Best Kebab - while The Pod and pub The Dodger are only a few minutes' walk away.

Other food and drink businesses in the Clarence Place area have remained closed, however, including Curry on the Curve, where the owner is taking a "brief culinary sabbatical" but continues to run cookery classes.

Two other restaurants in the neighbourhood have stood empty for several years, however - Topolino's and Chez Giovanni.

Ragtag Pizza opened in Clarence Place in 2018 and proved extremely popular, picking up a number of awards.

It was also well known in the Newport community for helping the NHS and providing food to local children’s homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owner Matthew Brandon Evans announced in August the pizzeria was closing its doors, adding that rising costs meant it was impossible to continue.

He said expenses had "more than doubled" and spoke with regret about the amount of support available to traders.

"It was very sad to make the decision to close permanently, I have a lot of fond memories of the place, especially baking with my daughter and baking workshops," he told the Argus at the time.

“We are keeping the brand and are re-locating to Manchester... as there is nothing left for me in Newport."