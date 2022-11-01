WELSH music icon Cerys Matthews will be visiting Newport later this week.

The Catatonia singer will be on hand at the Riverfront Theatre on Friday, November 4, selling signed copies of her book Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood: A retelling by Cerys Matthews.

Her apperance will coincide with a performance of A Child's Christmas by Dylan Thomas, performed by Ballet Cymru and National Youth Dance Wales, for which she provided the narration and some of the music.

She said the performance is "perfect, whatever your age, one-100, and such a festive story".

Ms Matthews, who is a patron of Ballet Cymru, will be on hand before and after the performance, which starts at 7.30pm.

A second performance will also be held on Saturday, November 5. Ms Matthews will only be there on Friday.

For tickets click here.