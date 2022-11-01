A BAR in Chepstow is preparing to close down, several months after it was put up for sale.

Staff at The Lime Tree announced on social media "with a heavy heart" that the "final day of trading" will be this Saturday, November 5.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you for your continued support over the years," their post read, adding: "Please join us this Saturday to say a proper goodbye to this pub.

"We wish you all the best, and hope everyone has a lovely Christmas."

The pub, which is over two floors, also includes a wine bar. Picture: Moon & Co via Rightmove

The Lime Tree, in St Mary Street, was placed on the market in March for a guide price of £450,000, and its listing on property website Rightmove suggests a sale was completed.

The premises, which featured a popular wine bar, was most recently owned by the Brains brewery - itself taken over by chain Marston's at the end of 2020.

Last year, our sister publication The National reported how the takeover had been followed by Marston's asking several existing managers at south Wales pubs to sign up to franchise (retail) agreements, essentially rendering them self-employed.

In the Chepstow area, Marston's also owns the Two Rivers as well as the Piercefield in nearby St Arvans.

Marston's has been approached for comment, including on how many staff at the Lime Tree are affected by the closure, and whether any efforts are being made to relocate them.