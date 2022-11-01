WITH train strikes due to affect people travelling to Cardiff to see Wales take on New Zealand at the Principality Stadium, special coaches are being put on to make sure supporters can get to and from the game.

With services due to be severely reduced on Saturday, November 5 – and no services at all from Cardiff after the game - Transport for Wales (TfW) has advised fans not to travel by train.

To ensure people can get to and from the capital, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has partnered with Big Green Coach to put on special coach services in and out of Cardiff.

Services are running from 15 locations in Wales and some locations in England. Return tickets are £28, available from biggreencoach.co.uk/events/wales-v-new-zealand-coach-travel-to-principality-stadium-cardiff

TfW will also be running coach services from Abercynon and Pontypridd railway stations at 11am and 11.30am on Saturday, with return services available at 6pm and 6.30pm.

Coaches will drop off and depart from Cardiff Civic Centre. Tickets must be booked in advance, and existing rail tickets are not valid. Book a place at tfw.wales/places/events/wales-v-new-zealand

TfW will also run an “extremely limited” rail replacement bus service from Cardiff Central to Radyr after the match, which kicks off at 3.15pm.

Secure indoor bicycle storage for up to 80 bikes at The Bike Lock in Windsor Place. Visit thebikelock.co.uk to find out more.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Transport for Wales chief operations officer said: “Industrial action will severely impact rail services over the weekend, so please do not travel by rail to the game.

“TfW is not involved in the dispute but we are unable to operate our services.

“However, we have worked closely with our partners in Cardiff Council and the WRU and are pleased to be able to offer extra coach services that will help people move in and out of Cardiff.”

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said: “Since we were made aware of the industrial action, we have been working closely with our partners at Cardiff Council, Transport for Wales, and Welsh Government to ensure this fixture remains accessible and a number of measures have been introduced to help supporters.

“A Wales home fixture against New Zealand at Principality Stadium is always a fantastic experience, and we are looking forward to welcoming another magnificent occasion at the opening match of the Autumn Nations Series, but we also urge supporters to allow plenty of time to get into the city and plan their journeys in advance.”

Big Green Coach director Danny Newby said: “We are delighted to be in a position to assist the WRU get fans to the game during the rail strike. We appreciate that getting to the game can be stressful, especially with train not being an option, so we have organised a large number of coaches and we look forward to welcoming the fantastic fans onboard.”

All the places the Big Green Coach service will operate from: