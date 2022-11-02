A FORMER Gwent chapel dating back around 400 years is going under the hammer.

Watford Chapel in Watford Road, Caerphilly, dates back to the early 18th century.

The two-storey, solid stone building is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £87,000-plus.

Gemma Vaughan from Paul Fosh said: "The solid, compact former chapel under a timber-framed roof with Welsh slate overlay appears almost exactly as it was left as last visited by its congregation.

"The chapel, which subject to permissions could make a lovely home or home/office, is made up of an entrance vestibule with solid timber panelled doors leading straight into the semi-detached property. The staircase leads off the vestibule which leads up the gallery.

"Further benefits from the chapel which is next to the A469 Watford Road and just a short drive to the town centre with good links to the A470 and M4, is a car park adjacent to the chapel which provides parking for five to six vehicles."

The chapel is part of the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts at midday on Tuesday, November 8, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, November 10.