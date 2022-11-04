The Drill Hall,

Chepstow

Newly-formed Happy Go Lucky Theatrical group took on an awesome musical as their first venture and came away with a truly gruesome success.

The Chepstow-based group chose a suitably macabre work to launch over Halloween transforming Chepstow's sedate Drill Hall into the Addam's family's creepy Central Park mansion for four ghastly shows, including two matinees.

Based on the hit TV series and including familiar characters, this ghoulish show plumbed the depths of darkness to stress the somewhat uncomfortable but nevertheless true adage that death maybe just around the corner but love, however strange and in whatever form, conquers all.

Central to the undoubted success of the production is the dazzling performance of Jon Snow as Gomez Addams ably supported by sinister wife Morticia (Hazel Guppy).

This most blood curdling of shows crackles and gurgles along at a break neck blood-splattered pace seemingly pausing only to take a breath to allow rounds of applause from the rapt and enthusiastic audience.

Brilliant Carla Brice, as love-torn Wednesday Addams, has the voice of an angel or should that be a spectre as she conjures a plan to persuade her parents to allow her to marry Lucas Beineke (Marcus James).

The compact but well-equipped stage at times almost overflows with ghouls and zombies but the marvellous choreography masterminded by Maxi Snow ensures everyone, despite the constraints and intricacies of their breath-taking costumes, stays deadly accurate.

Isla Richards, as Wednesday's jealous brother Pugsley, split the auditorium with her ear-shattering screeches while undergoing torture also has a lovely voice while towering Lurch (Jake Brice) maintained an ever-present brooding darkness.

In love with the moon Uncle Fester (Nick Taylor) took the honours for the barmiest character with the most authentic American accent and wonderful Grandma Addams (Michelle Brice) scuttled about devilishly dispensing her glorious gloom.

Ancestors Megan Evans, Niamh Jenkins, Jade Maber and Anna Williams sparkled as star dancers and Amanda Osmond caused the sizeable audience to almost jump out of their collective skins as Grim Reaper and the air-splicing, shrieking Queen Ancestor. Fellow slimy ancestors Harry Evans, Phillippa Hickey, James Taylor and Lucy Webb, ensured a constant supply of shivers was spread evenly across the stage the entire evening.

Love target parents 'ordinary people' Alice and Mal Beineke (Maxi Stow and Edward Preece), rekindled their teenage love using a tie headband and Grateful Dead T shirt with a little help from Grandma Addams' mistakenly gulped potion.

The score and pace rips along as fast as a chain saw with slick scene changes adding to the smooth flow of this excellent spine tingling, two and a half hour production.

Costumes by Beth Blanchard and ghastly makeup by Maxi Stow, Marianne Bowen and lighting by Kevin Allen all deserve special mention for mastering a complex ask and superb sounds were conjured by Chris Burt and Hazel Guppy

Although brand new members of Happy Go Lucky Theatrical are no strangers to treading the musical boards. On this eerie evidence and using the musical as a launch pad can we now look forward to more entertainment of a similar or even better standard in the future? I hope so.