A POPULAR garden centre near Monmouth has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist business property advisor, Christie & Co sold Millbrook Garden Centre, which was put on the market at the end of last year after being run by the same family since the early 1970s.

Owned and operated by the Wright family since 1971, the family-run garden centre is renowned for its superb horticultural offering and has thrived in recent years, benefiting from the recent upsurge in gardening as a result of the pandemic.

The site received offers from seven interested parties, only one of which was an existing garden centre owner.

The strong level of interest reflected the huge potential for the seven-acre site, which features several historic buildings, including a former mill that has been converted into a large five-bedroom house, along with a detached café and substantial dedicated retail area.

Tom Glanvill, retail associate director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “This transaction marks the 27th garden centre that Christie & Co has sold across England’s South West and Wales in the last five years.

"The new owners, Mr and Mrs Powell, have exciting plans to invest in the site and help it realise its potential and I’m sure they will make a huge success of the business.”