A MAN has been found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Jacob Curley, 32, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, was warned by a judge he faces years behind bars.

The defendant was convicted of rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault by a jury following a trial.

Curley had denied all the charges against him.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that Curley had 15 previous convictions for 39 offences and had served previous jail sentences.

The defendant has offences of affray, harassment, breach of a restraining order and assault on his record.

There were no previous convictions for sex offences.

Mr Griffiths asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of an updated victim impact statement.

Joshua Scouller, representing the defendant, said of the rape offence: “It was relatively short-lived.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Curley he was going to prison for “a significant period of time”.

Sentence is expected to take place later this month and the defendant was remanded in custody.