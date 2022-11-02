A WOMAN is to stand trial after she denied committing serious assault allegations.

Kaya Price, 24, from Newport, pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding against Naeema Nassa on May 2, 2021.

Judge Lucy Crowther set a trial date of August 15, 2023 with the case expected to last three days.

Price, of Tunnel Terrace, was granted unconditional bail following the short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

She was represented by Stephen Thomas and the prosecution by Gareth James.