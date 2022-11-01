POLICE in Caerphilly county borough arrested a man on suspected drugs offences today, Tuesday, following an incident which closed a main road.

A stretch of Hengoed Avenue, which connects Cefn Hengoed to the A469, was closed following the incident.

Police said the road was closed "at approximately 10.50am due to an ongoing police investigation where officers stopped a car".

"The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and drug driving," a spokesperson for Gwent Police added.

"He is currently in custody being questioned."