OUR camera club was out enjoying a spooky Hallowe'en - here are just some of the pictures they took.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Baby Caison Collier-Wainfur, eight months old, son to Hayley and Paul, enjoying his first Hallowe'en

Hallowe'en at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Lee Kershaw

Hallowe'en in Sutton Road, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

Scary decorations at Sutton Road, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

More spooky decorations at Sutton Road, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

City of Newport Male Choir enjoying a spooky rehearsal on Hallowe'en. Picture: Peter Humber

A welcoming sight in Rogerstone. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

Happy Hallowe'en from this pair. Picture: Carys James