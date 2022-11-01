OUR camera club was out enjoying a spooky Hallowe'en - here are just some of the pictures they took.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Baby Caison Collier-Wainfur, eight months old, son to Hayley and Paul, enjoying his first Hallowe'en
Hallowe'en at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Lee Kershaw
Hallowe'en in Sutton Road, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
Scary decorations at Sutton Road, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
More spooky decorations at Sutton Road, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
City of Newport Male Choir enjoying a spooky rehearsal on Hallowe'en. Picture: Peter Humber
A welcoming sight in Rogerstone. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
Happy Hallowe'en from this pair. Picture: Carys James
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here