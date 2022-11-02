NEW rules setting out where dog owners can and cannot walk their dogs in Blaenau Gwent have been signed off.

Council members agreed to tweak and renew the authority's Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the next three years.

The PSPO creates dog exclusions and on-lead areas and makes it an offence not to pick up dog poo in these zones.

The last PSPO was introduced in November 2019 and a new one was due to replace it.

Owners who commit an offence could be given a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Brynmawr Welfare Ground

Failure to pay the fixed penalty notice will result in the authority taking legal action which may result in a maximum fine currently £1,000.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Wednesday, October 26 councillors looked at the new PSPO which covers nearly 130 areas in the county, including playgrounds, parks and school playing fields.

This would see dogs banned or only allowed to walk on a lead in these areas.

The PSPO was subject to a public consultation from July 19 to August 17 and was also discussed at a scrutiny committee meeting in September.

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “This report has a dual purpose, which is to inform council of the public consultation and to seek approval of the new PSPO.

“They have to be renewed every three years and is designed to protect our public spaces because of the dangers to health of dog faeces.

“There have been some amendments and one additional PSPO area which is the mini golf area is Bryn Bach Park (Tredegar) as it wasn’t in existence the last time around.”

Bryn Bach Park

Cllr Cunningham explained that the consultation responses had been “generally supportive” and understood that the PSPO is an “important tool” for protecting against dog fouling.

Cllr Cunningham added that the response included suggestion for where dog fouling bins should be placed, and signs to say where enforcement and off lead areas are.

Cllr Cunningham said: “We’ve been able to fine tune this quite nicely as a result of the responses from a number of councillors and members of the public so that’s being helpful in getting this PSPO as right as we can this time.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said he welcomed the amendments to the PSPO area in Brynmawr Welfare Park as he was receiving a “lot of complaints” from people not being allowed to walk through with dogs on leads there.

Cllr Hodgins said that he “welcomed” the new PSPO as having a dog gives people a reason to get out of their houses and is good for their “health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Malcolm Cross said: “It’s a fluid document and if things need altering in the future it can be readjusted.”

The new PSPO was approved unanimously by councillors.