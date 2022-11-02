REBELS will rise once more with the return of Newport Rising festival – including the torchlit march.

Newport Rising, which was launched in 2018 by charity Our Chartist Heritage, is a festival commemorating the Chartist movement and the Newport Chartist Rising of 1839.

A highlight of the annual event is a torchlit march, which follows in the footsteps of the Chartists as they marched to Westgate 183 years ago.

One of the organisers, David Daniel, said:

“We’re really pleased that the torchlit march can go ahead this year; people in previous years have enjoyed it. “The march is a unique event – there’s something special about people, who don’t necessarily know each other, with lit torches in the dark. “Even for me, as an organiser, I will look back and have a moment – it’s powerful in a way which surprises me.”

All ages are welcome to take part in the march which will take place on Friday, November 4 – the anniversary of the Newport Rising 1839.

Rebels will assemble at Belle Vue Park from 5.30pm where there will be fire performers and live performances, including a specially written piece Treason by Insole Court Community Choir, which will tell the story of the Chartists, including what followed the uprising in Newport.

People can pick up their optional torches – which are £5 each or £16 for four – and the march will leave at around 6pm, accompanied by music by Wonderbrass and Barracwda. The route will be the same as previous years – leaving Belle Vue Park via Friars Road – although there will be a slight diversion due to repair works on Bethel Church.

The march will end outside Westgate Hotel which will throw its doors open to welcome in people for music, good company, and a look at the historic building and the alleged bullet holes.

There will also be live music at The Cab on Cambrian Road, with tickets available on the door.

Newport Rising 2022 will continue with an array of events on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 5, including:

Live music performances;

The Chartist Convention – including an update on the suspected bullet holes at Westgate Hotel;

Guided walk to the Chartist Caves;

A book launch (Collateral Damage by Steve Howell), Q&A with Tom Fowler (who hosts SpyCops Info Podcast) and campaign representatives, and optional screening of Solidarity by Lucy Parker.

Check out the full festival line-up online at newportrising.co.uk/lineup