THE leader of Newport City Council says the local authority is backing a category in this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards that is “particularly special”.

The 2022 ceremony, in association with Caerphilly County Borough Council, takes place at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, December 6, when a total of 13 prizes will be handed out.

Inspiring stories of courage and bravery are a staple of these awards, and next month’s event is expected to be no different.

And it’s the Courage Award, won last time out by young carer Emilie Allen, that Newport City Council is pleased to be sponsoring.

“I would like to thank the South Wales Argus for once again organising these awards to highlight local, and often unsung, heroes,” said Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of the council.

“All the nominees and the winners will deserve our applause and appreciation. The awards shine a light on some incredible people in the region.

“The award we are sponsoring is particularly special as it recognises someone who has shown immense courage in the face of danger or adversity.

“We all admire those who put themselves at risk, or overcome tremendous challenges, to help others or achieve something positive.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing the stories of all those nominated for this award.”

Newport City Council employs more than 6,000 people delivering more than 800 services, including education, housing, social services, planning and highways to almost 160,000 residents across the city.

Led by Cllr Mudd, the full council is made up of 51 members representing the constituents of 21 wards in the city following the elections in May and has a Labour majority.

The local authority is also serving as co-headline sponsor of the South Wales Argus Business Awards, which are hosted by the University of South Wales later this month.

Go to newport.gov.uk for more information on the council's services.