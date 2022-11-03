THREE young drug dealers walked free from court after a judge heard they'd turned their lives around during the two years it took Gwent Police to bring them to court.

Mason Collins, 18, Morgan Collins, 20, and Tommy Keenan-Prosser, 18, were caught by officers in their home city of Newport back in the autumn of 2020.

Mason Collins was aged just 15 and Morgan Collins 18 years old when they became involved in dealing cannabis.

Morgan Collins. Picture: Facebook

Keenan-Prosser was 16 at the time and was arrested with high grade cocaine which had a purity of 80 per cent.

Police also seized significant amounts of cash from two of them, prosecutor Peter Donnison told Cardiff Crown Court.

Mason Collins had around £1,000 and Morgan Collins nearly £3,000.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins described the delay in the case coming to court as “unconscionable”.

Clare Wilks, representing Keenan-Prosser, said of her client’s case: “The drugs were in the possession of the police in October 2020.

“There appears to be no good reason for the delay of over two years in bringing this young man to the crown court for sentence .

“That delay is a significant factor.”

Mason Collins admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and Morgan Collins, both of Exeter Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Keenan-Prosser, of Ladyhill Green, Newport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Martha Smith-Higgins, for Mason Collins, said the defendant was training to be an electrician and had shown “immaturity and naivety” by becoming involved in this crime.

Ben Waters, representing Morgan Collins, said his client built up a drug debt through his own use and took the “lazy way” out by deciding to become involved in supplying cannabis to pay it off.

Judge Jenkins said: “Each of these young men have turned their lives around.

“It would not be right to send any of them into custody today.”

Mason Williams was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement after he was sentenced to a 15-month community order.

Morgan Williams will also have to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement after he was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

Keenan-Prosser was handed a sentence of 21 months in a young offender institution that was suspended for 21 months.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.