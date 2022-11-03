A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUKE MAY, 18, of Libeneth Road, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a machete in a public place at Kingsway on May 29.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE WILCOX, 22, of Garden Suburbs, Pontywaun, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in their blood on the A467 in Crumlin on June 28.

The defendant was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LEWIS WATKINS, 27, of Church View, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £213 in costs and a victim surcharge.

SHAFIQ AHMED, 56, of Tregare Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood at Newport railway station on May 9.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SUSAN HUMPHRIES, 68, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 8.

She was fined £173 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £70 surcharge.

MARK WESTON, 57, of Coldstream Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Turnpike Road on October 7.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £200 surcharge.

SANDRA DIX, 36, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on September 19.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAVID BOSWELL, 35, of Heol Derw, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, a special police constable, and criminal damage on October 22.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.