THE prospective developers of a major new railway station on the edge of Newport have been left “frustrated” after their plans were put on hold.

The Welsh Government has decided to call-in the decision on plans for a new Cardiff Parkway railway station in St Mellons.

The decision means that Welsh ministers will review and determine the application and not Cardiff Council’s planning committee.

Executive chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, Nigel Roberts, said he was “very disappointed and frustrated” that the decision-making process had been extended.

He added: “We have worked very hard over the last few years to bring forward proposals for a sustainable, well-connected business district with public transport and active travel at its heart.

“We have also worked hard with key stakeholders for a number of years and the project would bring key recommendations of the Burns South East Wales Transport Commission and the Hendy Union Connectivity Review.”

As well as the proposed £120 million station, which would be located on the existing South Wales to London Great Western mainline, the Hendre Lakes development would also include a new business district.

Mr Roberts added: “We are confident that our application is robust and we will work through any issues highlighted during this next stage.

“We remain fully committed to the delivery Cardiff Parkway and to bringing better connectivity, new jobs and investment to South Wales. We will keep you posted on next steps.”

Plans for the Hendre Lakes development were approved by Cardiff Council in April and its opening date was earmarked for 2024.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “A planning application for the construction of a business park and transport hub at land south of St Mellons Business Park has been called in for determination.

“Welsh Ministers cannot comment further on this as to do so may prejudice any future decisions in relation to the proposal.”

The application will be examined by an appointed inspector who will then make a recommendation to ministers, who will then make a decision.