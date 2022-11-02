ROYAL Mail staff have announced they will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Workers will stage the strikes around the two big consumer dates amid an escalating row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strikes around Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 were announced on Tuesday, November 11.

It comes after the Communication Worker's Union (CWU) withdrew strikes planned for November 12 and 14 after a challenge from the postal service.

Join us at 7pm - this is a huge session #StandByYourPost https://t.co/s6anWRaxaT — The CWU (@CWUnews) November 1, 2022

The union has said that it now wants to take more “proportionate” action.

Royal Mail made an offer on pay and conditions on Monday which has been as a “surrender document” because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.

The CWU will put the offer to its members in a ballot and will recommend rejection.

Members will also be asked to deliver a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue in the run up to Christmas unless the dispute is resolved.

What has the Royal Mail said about the strikes?





A Royal Mail spokesman said: “On Monday October 31, Royal Mail proposed a new pay-for-change offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite making a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year.

“The CWU have been in talks with us at Acas and claim they are open to change but they now need to show it.

“Instead, the CWU have announced four days of strike action which will damage our business further at our busiest time of year.

“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of Royal Mail.

“We urge CWU to withdraw these strikes for the good of our customers and our people.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause.

“We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”