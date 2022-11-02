A ROBBER ordered a takeaway before hiding and laying in wait to attack the delivery driver.

Christopher Westacott punched his female victim in the face and stole the £75 worth of food from her during the brazen attack in Newport.

The defendant was convicted of committing the robbery earlier this year by a jury following a trial.

Westacott, who has 40 previous convictions for 68 offences, had denied the offence.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl read out the victim’s impact statement in which she detailed the profound affect the ordeal has had on her.

She said: “I constantly live in fear.

“I feel vulnerable and intimidated – I no longer feel safe.”

The woman added: “I feel anxious and unable to leave my house.”

Westacott, aged 33, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, had served prison terms for his previous convictions for offences like burglary and supplying cocaine.

Most of the offences on his record are for theft with the majority of those being for shoplifting.

Andrew Kendall, representing the defendant, said: “He became addicted to amphetamine in 2009 following the death of his mother.”

Westacott became hooked on the drug through her, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

He became homeless after she passed away and never took steps to tackle his dependency.

The defendant had been “clean” in jail after he was remanded in custody following his arrest for the robbery.

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, told Westacott: “You were convicted of robbery after a trial.

“On March 20 you swung a punch at your victim and this offence was clearly planned.

“She was just doing her job.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and four months and told he would serve half of that sentence in prison before being released on licence.

He was also ordered to pay a statutory victim surcharge following his release from custody.