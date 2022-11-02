NEWPORT Bus has been forced to reroute some services because of problems parking outside schools in the city.

The firm said its 2.50pm service on route 2A "will no longer serve Drinkwater Gardens due to issues with parking at school times".

The 2.50pm bus will instead continue straight from Gaer Shops to Masefield Vale.

It is one of several changes the firm is bringing in from Sunday, November 6, including some school bus services to John Frost School and Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

Newport Bus said the alterations were "in response to colleagues' and customers' feedback".

On route 13, the 8.50am service will now be at 8.30am, and the 3.10pm bus will now be at 3.15pm, "to allow more convenient times for students at Ysgol Bro Teyrnon".

Newport Bus has added extra journeys on the route 30 service from Mondays to Saturdays, from Newport at 9.15pm and from Cardiff at 10.05pm.

The X30 route will increase in frequency to an hourly service from Mondays to Saturdays, with additional journeys at 5.40pm from Newport and at 6.25pm from Cardiff.

The first bus on route 74C in Underwood will now leave 11 minutes earlier "to allow a better connection with route 29 and route 30". Additionally, the 7.57am bus and its return from Underwood will operate three minutes earlier.

The DRT62 has a new stop - Underwood Shops has been added as a fixed point outside the zone "to allow travel to and from Underwood Health Centre". Newport Bus said this was "at the request of Newport City Council".

Some services to John Frost School, in Duffryn, are also being amended.

The JF1-3 routes will have "some minor timing adjustments". The JF2 "is now timed at Mcdonald's rather than Maesglas Shops and Ebbw Bridge Club," Newport Bus said. "All timing points in the Gaer Estate are at Gaer Baptist Church or Gaer Park Club."

Additionally, the JF4 service "will start at St. John’s Baptist Church to help alleviate overcrowding on JF3".

Newport Bus described the new route as follows: "The service will start at Oakfield Road, then left onto Risca Road to serve the other church stop, then right at the Handpost onto Bassaleg Road and left into Melfort Road to resume the current route.

"The afternoon journey will operate the current journey to Melfort Road then right onto Bassaleg Road, left at the Handpost lights and ends at the stop opposite the church."

For pupils travelling home from Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, one change has been made to the YGI3 route in the afternoons only.

"From Ysgol Gwent Is Coed via the current route [is] to George Street Bridge," Newport bus said. "At the end of the George Street Bridge turn left, pass the bus depot to the Cenotaph then right into Caerleon Road to Gloster Place.

"From Gloster Place follow the morning route all the way back to Corporation Road and Coverack Road - the stop just before George Street Bridge."

No changes to the YGI3 morning route has been announced.

All information correct at the time of publication on November 2.