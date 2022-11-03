A DRUG dealer who admitted crack cocaine trafficking offences is facing a long jail sentence.
Corey Hughes, 23, was given the warning after he pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.
He also admitted possession of criminal property in having £915 cash.
MORE NEWS: Child rapist guilty of sex attack on 15-year-old girl
Hughes, of Gladstone Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly, committed the offences on October 1.
His case was adjourned for the preparation of a report and sentence is due to take place on November 30.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Shomon Khan told Hughes: “It’s going to be immediate custody – it’s just a question of how long.”
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel