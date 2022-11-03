A DRUG dealer who admitted crack cocaine trafficking offences is facing a long jail sentence.

Corey Hughes, 23, was given the warning after he pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

He also admitted possession of criminal property in having £915 cash.

Hughes, of Gladstone Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly, committed the offences on October 1.

His case was adjourned for the preparation of a report and sentence is due to take place on November 30.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Shomon Khan told Hughes: “It’s going to be immediate custody – it’s just a question of how long.”

The defendant was remanded in custody.