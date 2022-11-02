Countless hours of my time at school were spent learning all about algebra and quantum physics – and I am sure I’m not the only one.

Don’t get me wrong, they are both important topics, but can you honestly tell me you’ve used them in your adult life?

I know I haven’t. I cannot recall a time when I’ve had to use algebra or where I’ve had to rely on quantum physics to help me out.

There’s no doubt that schools should continue to teach them, but there needs to be a much bigger focus on skills and subjects that will set children up for life.

I’m talking about life skills like effective communication, financial literacy, and decision making as well as more basic skills like cooking and sewing.

Having a good education should be more than just receiving good grades.

When the time came for me to fill out a mortgage application and sort the paperwork to buy a house, I felt completely overwhelmed, stressed and lost.

If some time had been set aside when I was at school to give me a flavour of what to expect, I don’t think I would’ve felt so out-of-depth.

It’s no secret that I love all things fashion and have an obscene amount of clothes, but I hold my hands up and admit to throwing a lot of them away when they’ve ripped or frayed.

If I had been given a masterclass in sewing then I’d be able to repair them myself and keeping wearing them.

Now I don’t fool myself into believing I’m the next Delia Smith or Nigella Lawson, but I like to think I’m a pretty decent cook.

Thankfully my mother is an avid cook and I picked most of my culinary skills up from her when I was younger.

However, cooking isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and in today’s society many parents simply don’t have the time to teach their kids how to cook.

Of course, people can always teach themselves these things later in life, but instilling these skills in youngsters from an early age should be a top priority for the Welsh Government.

It’s vital we do all we can to give youngsters the best possible start in life.

As much as it’s important for someone to know Pi equals approximately 3.14, it’s also important they know how to pay a bill, submit tax returns and budget.